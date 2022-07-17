The Irish Vendéen Society held its premier show and sale last Saturday (July 9) at Roscommon Mart.

A good sale of high-quality sheep was seen, but it didn’t reach the heights of last year’s sale, according to the society.

The pre-sale show saw Co. Monaghan native Michael McHugh, who took up the role as judge, comment on the high standard of every class.

There was a low turnout of hogget rams, which the society said was testimony to the success of last year’s sales.

Ciaran Coughlan from Co. Offaly emerged as the winner from this class, with his hogget ram selling for €640.

Next up was the double five-star ram lamb class with Cheryl O’Brien emerging as the winner. O’Brien also took home the red ribbon in the open ram lamb class.

In the female section, it was a memorable day for Co. Cavan’s Andrew Gilmore, who took first, second and third place in the shearling ewe class. These later went on to sell for an average of €750.

Awards in the ewe lamb classes went to David McMahon from Co. Monaghan for the double five-star class, and Brendan and Carmel Rooney from Co. Sligo for the open class.

A new addition to this year’s sale was a novice class for new breeders (within the last three years).

The winner in this class was David McMahon and his able young-handler Jordan. Co. Cork’s Tim Stevens was awarded runner up in this section.

Cheryl O’Brien’s ram lamb was crowned champion on the day. It later went on to sell for €1,000.

Reserve champion this year went to the ewe lamb of Brendan and Carmel Rooney, which later sold for €920.

Top price on the day went to Longford breeder John Lynch for his second-place ram lamb in the production class. It sold for a top price on the day of €1,100.

Overall, the clearance was back, but the double five-star lambs achieved the best averages on the day of €800.

Lambs from the open class had a reduced, but respectable average of €650, while hogget rams averaged €650.

In the female section, the hogget ewes averaged €750 and the ewe lambs averaged just under €600.