A series of farmer walks and talks is being hosted by community initiative Nore Vision this summer, in counties Kilkenny and Laois, with the next event taking place at Donaghmore workhouse and agricultural museum on Thursday (July 21) from 7:30p.m to 9:00p.m.

The aim of the talks is to bring farmers and scientists together to learn from each other on the current hot topic of water quality.

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) scientists will describe their work and demonstrate invertebrate sampling from the nearby river.

Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) advisors Fiona Doolan and Claire Mooney will chat through the dos and don’ts of farmyard management.

The evening in Donaghmore will also include a short presentation on the workhouse and agricultural museum by local farmer, Trevor Stanley. The session will finish with refreshments and a chat.

The Nore River Catchment Trust (NRCT) exists so communities in the area can collectively take actions that will help improve the quality of the River Nore and its catchment, according to Mags Morrissey, project leader.

“Those actions have, for the most part, been identified by the communities themselves and focus on environment, heritage, land use, amenity, recreation and enterprise,” said Mags.

Nore Vision

The training and education participative programmes undertaken by Nore Vision 2018-2021 laid the foundations of this work, as did the work carried out by anglers in the Nore River Trust (NRT).

“The large number of skilled and motivated individuals in the catchment are ready to rise to the challenges presented by climate change, loss of biodiversity and loss of water quality. NRCT provides a sustainable structure through which we can all be part of the solution,” said Mags.

“NRCT or Nore Vision has a vision of a healthy and vibrant Nore catchment that is appreciated and enjoyed by all.”

NRCT was established as a company limited by guarantee in July 2021, the project leader said.

The sole purpose of the company is to provide a sustainable structure through which the skilled, motivated and committed communities in the catchment can deliver actions that they believe will improve and enhance the health and vibrancy of the River Nore and its catchment.

“These actions, for the most part, were identified during the Nore Vision (2018 -2021) community engagement projects,” said Mags.

“They focus on activities in three key areas, namely: Environment and heritage, land use and enterprise, and recreation and amenity. This first strategic plan covers the period 2022 – 2027.

“The deterioration of water quality in our rivers and streams nationally has been well documented in recent years,” she added

“The Nore catchment lies in the southeast region which, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, has significant water quality issues, many which are attributed to agriculture.

“Awareness-raising is one of the objectives of the strategy and Nore Vision continues to host events such as biodiversity walks and talks and heritage talks,” said Mags.

“The farmer walks and talks are part of an extension awareness-building exercise as set out as an objective of the strategic plan. Other events include: Biodiversity walks and talks, invasive species management training and various aspects of built and natural heritage within the catchment.”