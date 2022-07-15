This week in our jobs notice article we preview several exciting opportunities in the agri-sector, including roles in sales, research and agri-store management.

To learn more about these jobs (including how to apply for them), along with several others, visit AgriRecruit.

Roles at Irish Country Meats

Lamb processor Irish Country Meats has several jobs to fill.

The business is looking for a quality assurance technical assistant, who will be responsible for monitoring product, processes, food safety and quality.

The job will also involve carrying out product inspections on all incoming product and ensuring all produce meets the required specifications, among other duties.

Candidates should have a third level degree relating to food science or agricultural science.

Irish Country Meats is also seeking two sales executives for the French market, one to be based in Co. Wexford and one in Co. Meath.

The successful candidates will engage in routine sales and order capturing from established customer bases, as well as stimulating commercial activity in their area of market responsibility.

The candidates should have some experience in the primary meat or food sector, or in a related position, and should be fluent in English and French, while another European language would be desirable.

The business is also looking for a production supervisor, who will be responsible for the day-to-day management and development of activities for the production areas.

The candidate will be required to have a knowledge of health and safety, and to recommend and implement measures to improve production.

The successful applicant should have previous experience in a similar role.

Finally, Irish Country Meats is looking for an electrical maintenance technician for its Navan facility.

This role will require working in conjunction with production and operation staff, performing installation, making repairs and troubleshooting.

Sales representative

Agri-supplier Country Farm Supplies is seeking a sales representative, which will be full-time permanent role in its Cork branch.

The job will involve maintaining and developing relationships with customers in the sale of the companies range of products, as well as identifying new business prospects.

Applicants should have previous field experience in agriculture of at least 24 months, as well as a clean, valid Irish driving licence.

Teagasc suckler research technologist

Teagasc is looking for a suckler systems research technologist to be based at its Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Grange, Co. Meath.

The permanent, fulltime role will see the successful applicant supporting the research programme in suckler beef production systems.

The job will have particular emphasis on novel approaches to the measurement of animal, grassland, indoor feeding and environmental performance for grass-based suckler beef systems.

Trainee certification officer and farm inspector

The Irish Organic Association is looking to recruit a trainee certification and farm inspector for the northwest area, comprising counties Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim.

The role will be split between inspection and certification duties. Inspections will be carried out on-farm. Therefore travel will be required.

Certification duties will be mainly carried out from home, with some meetings to be held in Athlone.

Branch managers/assistants for Glanbia

Glanbia Ireland is looking to fill the jobs of branch managers and branch assistants at a number of its agri-stores.

Branch managers are required for Countrylife branches in Castlelyons in Co. Cork and Ballyhale in Co. Kilkenny.

As branch manager, the successful applicants will report to the area operations manager and will be accountable for the commercial performance of the branches and their impacts on communities they serve.

A professional qualification in agriculture or a related discipline is required.

Branch assistants, meanwhile, are required for Derrygrath in Co. Tipperary and Tallow, Co. Waterford.

These roles will involve customer service and maintaining the yard and work environment.

It is desirable that the candidate have an agricultural or farming background.