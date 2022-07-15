A TD has branded as “unacceptable” a delay in compensation payments to farmers affected by the landslide in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim two years ago.

Addressing Taoiseach Michaél Martin in the Dáil this week, Sligo-Leitrim deputy Marian Harkin called on him to urge Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to “honour his commitment on compensation for farmers affected by the mudslide”.

The incident took place on June 28, 2020, and saw local residents evacuated from the area.

Harkin told the Taoiseach that the promise of compensation was made eight months ago when Minister McConalogue visited Drumkeeran to meet the affected farmers.

“Since then, nothing, no offers, nothing. The farmers have lost patience and I don’t blame them, it’s far too long,” she said.

Harkin added: “Taoiseach can I ask you please to raise this issue with minister McConalogue and for him to make good on his promise of compensation in the immediate future. Farmers cannot be expected to wait any longer.

Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan was also in the Dáil, and said: “I have engaged with Minister McConalogue this week in relation to the compensation issue and my understanding is that there are negotiations with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to that.”

Minister Noonan was the minister who chaired the inter-agency working group set up to manage the immediate impact of the landslide.

Speaking after the Dáil session, Harkin noted: “Minister Noonan went on to say that he would convene another meeting of the interagency working group when he has some responses in regard to the issues I raised.

“While I fully appreciate Minister Noonan’s genuine efforts and the fact that up to this year Minister McConalogue has guaranteed CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] payments to affected farmers, nonetheless the current delays in finalising a compensation package for landowners whose land is destroyed and completely unusable are just not acceptable,” the independent TD argued.