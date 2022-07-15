Gas demand in June increased by 11% when compared to June 2021, according to Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

There were significant increases in the retail (+95%); air travel (+57%); leisure/sport arenas (+47%); and manufacturing (+31%) sectors.

Compared to May, overall gas demand only dropped by 3% in June – this was despite significant decreases in the air travel (-80%); retail (-69%); leisure/sport arenas (-58%); office complexes (-54%); education (-52%); hotel (-49%); and residential (-36%) sectors.

The warmer weather played a role as gas requirement for space heating purposes reduced considerably. Source: Gas Networks Ireland

Gas demand

Gas generated 57% of Ireland’s electricity demand in June, up three percentage points on both the previous month and compared to June last year.

Even though the amount of electricity generated by wind energy in June fell 12% month-on-month, it had one of its strongest Junes on record – generating 30% of all electricity in the state.

Wind peaked at 77% but given the variable nature of weather-dependent renewable energy sources, there were also times in the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed just 1% of electricity generation, according to GNI.

At times during the month, gas powered almost 90% of the country’s electricity, peaking at 86% and never dropping below 15%. Coal contributed 5% in June as it did in May, peaking at 15%, with a low of 2%.

Gas was also the primary source of electricity generation over the June Bank Holiday weekend, providing 52% of the country’s power; and on the first and last days of the month, generating 68% on 1 June and 71% on 30 June.

GNI head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins, said: “In June, gas once again generated over half of Ireland’s electricity needs in the month. This continues the trend so far this year, as gas has been the primary source for electricity generation in five out of the first six months of 2022.

“As we move further into the summer, we do not envisage any disruption to gas supply in the immediate future and we continue to monitor the evolving situation in terms of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

“Ireland’s gas requirements continue to be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via the interconnection with the UK, which is largely sourced from UK indigenous sources and Norway,” he added. Source: Gas Networks Ireland

GNI

Gas Networks Ireland’s role is to operate and maintain Ireland’s national gas network, facilitate the injection of natural and renewable gases into the network, ensure the safe and reliable transportation and storage of these gases in the network, and connect homes and businesses to the gas network.

To help to diversify Ireland’s sources of gas and reduce the reliance on imported fossil fuels, GNI recently unveiled the €30 million Green Renewable Agricultural Zero Emissions (GRAZE) renewable gas project, which includes the construction of a central grid injection (CGI) facility in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

The new facility will receive and inject biomethane – a carbon neutral renewable gas made from farm and food waste, through a process call anaerobic digestion – from up to 20 local farm-based producers.

GNI has said that biomethane is fully compatible with the existing national gas network, appliances, technologies and vehicles, and will seamlessly replace natural gas to reduce emissions in heating, industry, transport and power generation, while also supporting the decarbonisation of the agri-food sector.