Gardaí in Co. Meath are appealing for information in regard to the theft of two quadbikes from the Crossakiel area of the Royal County.

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí said:

“Kells Gardaí are investigating the theft of two quad bikes which were stolen from a house in Piggottstown, Crossakiel. Image: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook

“The theft occurred at approximately 3:00a.m on Monday morning, July 11.

“One is a junior quad, 125cc. The other [pictured] is a Suzuki LT-500 model. Both are red in colour.

“Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around this time or if you know the whereabouts of these quad bikes, please contact Kells Garda Station 046-9280820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

JCB Fastrac stolen in Meath

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Meath have also launched an investigation following the alleged theft of a JCB Fastrac in the county earlier this month.

It is understood that the machine, which has a 97-TS registration plate, was taken from a yard on the Newhaggard Road in Trim. Image: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook



Gardaí believe the Fastrac 185/65 was stolen between the evening of Saturday, July 2 and Friday, July 8.

Gardaí in Trim, who are investigating the theft, have appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them on; 046 9481540, or on the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666111.