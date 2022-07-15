The UK government has today (Friday, July 15) launched a UK-wide review of the pig supply chain, with the aim of increase fairness and transparency in the industry.

It is asking people involved in the pig supply chain in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales to take part in an online consultation; this includes pig farmers, abattoirs, processors, retailers, marketing groups and all stakeholders.

The consultation, which will run until October 7, follows recent challenges experienced by the sector due to global pressures including rising costs and labour shortages, which have raised questions about the functioning of the supply chain.

There is an option to take part confidentiality and it is available on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) website.

Once responses have been analysed, a summary of responses will be published to outline findings and propose any actions.

Advertisement

The relevant devolved ministers, Edwin Poots (Northern Ireland), Mairi Gougeon (Scotland) and Lesley Griffiths (Wales), have each welcomed this consultation.

Northern Ireland Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots said he is “pleased” that Northern Ireland stakeholders have an opportunity to take part in this UK-wide consultation.

“I strongly encourage all Northern Ireland stakeholders to respond,” he said.

“The pig sector has seen significant challenges recently with pig farmers being financially impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a marked reduction in skilled labour, increased feed costs and moving pigs off the farm for slaughter.”

“I hope the industry engages fully with this consultation so that we can help to address the challenges that they are facing,” added farming minister Victoria Prentis.