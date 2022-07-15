Met Éireann has said that daytime temperatures could climb into the low thirities over the coming days as a short spell of hot weather develops across the country.

The high temperatures are currently forecast to last until next Wednesday (July 20).

The national forecaster has issued a weather advisory outlining that daytime temperatures “will widely reach the high twenties”, while it will remain “uncomfortably warm” at night too.

Met Éireann

This morning (Friday, July 15), will be cloudy with some light rain or drizzle. Brighter conditions are due to develop by the afternoon and evening with sunny spells in most parts.

Temperatures will range from 18-24°, feeling warmest in the south and southeast and cooler on western and northern coasts due to northwesterly breezes.

There will be long clear spells tonight and it will remain dry, some mist or fog patches will develop in the calm conditions, with temperatures between 8-12°.

The fog and mist will clear on Saturday to leave a bright and sunny morning. There will be cloud in some parts which will bring the chance of isolated showers.

There will be light to moderate southerly winds and daytime temperatures will reach 21-26°.

It will be mostly dry on Saturday night with some isolated showers and south to southeast breezes will fall light. It will feel very mild in the overnight temperatures of 13-16°.

Sunday is set to be a very warm and dry day with hazy sunshine across the country and top temperatures of 22-28°. The south to southeast breezes will be light to moderate.

It will remain dry and warm on Sunday night with the mercury staying between 14-17°.

The hot conditions will continue on Monday with temperatures possibly reaching 30-32° in some parts. It will be dry and sunny but cloud is set to develop in some areas later in the day.

Overnight temperatures on Monday will stay above 16-19°, and could be over 20° in parts. It will be mostly dry with light variable winds, but some showers may affect western fringes.

It will very warm or hot again on Tuesday with temperatures in the high twenties and possibly the low thirties in parts.

Dry for most areas, but there will be showers in western areas will help take the edge off the high temperatures.

Met Éireann said that the hot spell is due to come to an end by Wednesday when temperatures will return to normal levels.