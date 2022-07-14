The Dáil has heard that the level of reduction for agricultural emissions “must be realistic and achievable” in order to keep farmers on board.

Speaking today (Thursday, July 14), Tipperary independent TD Michael Lowry said that he had been contacted by “numerous” farmers from across his constituency recently concerning the emissions reduction target under the Climate Action Plan.

A emissions reduction target will be set for the sector in the coming weeks, which will be somewhere between 22% and 30%, relative to emissions in 2018.

According to Lowry, farmers in Tipperary have expressed mounting concern at the level of demands and expectations they are facing.

“The underlying message is that they are willing and prepared to make changes. They know changes are needed. They accept and agree that they have a crucial role to play. In order to keep farmers on board, the changes required of them must be realistic and achievable. They must be fair,” he argued.

He noted that farmers have made significant progress in reducing emissions in recent years by improving efficiency through breeding strategies and grassland management.

Lowry argued that this demonstrates “both farmers’ awareness and long-term commitment”.

“It is pointless to set targets that are unattainable and impossible to deliver. To place such demands on the farming community will only serve to alienate them.”

The deputy told the Dáil: “Ireland needs a thriving agricultural sector. It has and always will be the backbone of our rural economy.

Responding to Lowry’s comments, Minister of State for new market development; farm safety; and research and development Martin Heydon said that discussions were ongoing within government on what the target for agriculture will be.

The minister commented: “What deputy Lowry has raised is a very valid point. Our farming sector has been on a journey for some time. We continue to produce our food more efficiently and with a better carbon profile. That is our ambition.”

Minister Heydon added: “It is the right thing to do to future-proof the sector so that we can continue to produce the food that we do with a better emissions profile. That is what we want to support the sector to do.”