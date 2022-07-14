The baler market has developed rapidly over the last few years and Pottinger, with its Impress baler range, is one manufacturer in particular which has been keeping up.

Its latest model was proudly on display at the Farm Tractor Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show where it was being shown in Ireland for the first time.

Belt and film

Pottinger has kept all the features that have proved so popular to date; these include the easily accessible knife bank and cam-track pick-up reel.

What really stands out with this latest Impress is that it is of the variable chamber type, whereas most combination units available in Ireland are fixed-chamber only.

Adding to this innovation is that it can apply either net or film wrap to the bale which, again, is also highly unusual on belt machines.

Impress takes the baler forward

Finding both these features on the same model probably makes it unique in the market and underlines the company’s commitment to balers as an important part of its product range. Pottinger has retained the cam-track-type pick-up reel which easier on the tines

These innovations are in addition to its popular, removable knife bank, which has set the company apart from its competitors ever since the Impress models were introduced.

However, Pottinger makes no apologies for retaining the tracked cam arrangement, pointing out that with a much reduced tine speed there is less damage to the tines and a reduction in the number of stones that are picked up.

Keep it clean

There is also the option of fitting a compressed airline running off the airbrake system with its own reservoir located just above the film dispenser. The airline fitted to the Impress will reach all the way around the machine

Furthermore, there is a pressure release pipe for the hydraulic system which eliminates the need to bleed off excess pressure in the system before disconnecting, which can sometimes lock the connectors onto the spool valves.

Also on the stand was the latest Jumbo forage wagon which was attracting many genuine inquiries – indeed all the grassland implements received a good deal of interest.

New dealership

Pottinger took the opportunity at the FTMTA show to announce the recent appointment of Kehoe Brothers Machinery Limited as dealers for its full product range.

The company was founded in 1984 at Camolin, Co.Wexford. It is has grown substantially over the years and now claims to be one of Ireland’s largest farm machinery dealers. L-R: Diarmuid Claridge, MD Pottinger Ireland; Denis Kehoe, MD Kehoe Brothers; Sven Niels, European sales director and Paul Wilson, sales manager for eastern Ireland

Denis Kehoe, managing director of Kehoe Brothers Machinery, pointed out that the Pottinger product range fills an important gap in what the company offers, notably in the tillage sector.

Diarmuid Claridge, managing director of Pottinger Ireland, believes that the appointment further strengthens its commitment to the southeast of Ireland, particularly in the arable sector.