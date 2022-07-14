The second day of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association’s (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show has drawn to a close at Punchestown Event Centre in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Over the course of two days, thousands of people came to visit the sector-specific event, which returned with more than 100 displays, after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic.

Both stallholders and visitors were delighted with the opportunity to browse the products and speak to dealers in person, with many companies emphasising that machinery is very much a face-to-face business.

Agriland attended the FTMTA show and spoke to a number of machinery providers, many of which were bringing updated and new products to the market at this year’s event.

Speaking to visitors about what they were excited to see, it was clear that many were on the lookout for more efficient and progressive machinery. Many commented on how the size of the show has grown and said it includes everything that a machinery enthusiast would be looking to view.

Bale wrap specialists Tama Ireland had a stand at the FTMTA indoor tent. They said the show was held an ideal time of year for them, “with so many people getting ready for harvest”. Speaking to Agriland, they said:

“We’re here doing the round bale net and twine. It’s a good show, yesterday was good and so far today has been good, there’s lots of interest and a lot of people passing through.”

Earlier in the day, Agriland spoke to representatives from Kuhn and Rauch as well as Breen’s Farm Machinery, both of whom had extensive displays at the show.

The display at the latter included a number of excavators, some of which were new to Ireland. Conor Breen outlined the highlights of the stand this year:

“We’ve a couple of new products on display today, we have the TB-325-R and our TCR-50 dumper which is new to the country.

“It’s a new concept machine designed by Takeuchi which is ideal for working on soft ground.”