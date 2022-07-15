Last Saturday (July 9), Zwartbles Eire held its premier show and sale at Tullamore Mart, sponsored by Auctus.

The female and overall champion on the day was Galway man Luke Fallon’s ewe lamb Muckanagh Kyro. She was purchased by Kildare breeder, Thomas Beirne.

The male champion award went to Michael and Mary Jo Comers’ ram lamb Ballinagrally Kansas. He was purchased by Cork breeder, Ivor O’Sullivan for €660.

The average price on the day for males was €520 and topped out at €860 for Colin Stephenson’s ‘Gladiator’, which was purchased by two Galway-based breeders, Michael Comer and Denny Lyons.

The top price for a female went to Colin Stephenson’s ewe lamb ‘Woodfield Khaleesi’ who was purchased by Paul Conroy from Co. Galway for €700. The average price for females was €500.

Commenting on the show and sale, Zwartbles Eire society’s secretary, Mary Jo Comer said: “The society wished to thank everybody who purchased sheep on the day, be it ringside or online.

“A big thanks to Judge Declan Miley and to Eamon and Kate Haslam for inspecting the sheep beforehand.

“Thanks again to Auctus for sponsoring prizes on the day and of course thanks to Tullamore Mart for hosting our show and sale and catering to all our needs.”