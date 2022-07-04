The Zwartbles Eire Sheep Society is set to host its premier show and sale on Saturday (July 9) at Tullamore Mart.

According to the society, some of Ireland’s “top Zwartbles breeders” are set to showcase ewes and rams.

In total, there will be 60 lots on offer, with 40 females and 20 males entered. All animals are set to be inspected prior to the sale.

The sale starts at 2:00p.m. Online bidding will also be available via LSL on the day.

There will be a number of classes on the day, including:

Pedigree ram shearling and upwards;

Pedigree ewe shearling and upwards;

Pedigree ram lamb;

Pedigree ewe lambs;

Young handlers class.

All sheep must be clean and tidy, with trimmed, untrimmed and sheared entries welcomed.

Not all sheep have to be entered into the show; sale-only entries will be available.

There will be special prizes on the day for the best presented sheep and the best newcomer to the show ring.

The society added that commercial sheep farmers throughout Ireland are discovering the great benefits the Zwartbles breed can bring to their flock, including: great mothering ability; easy lambing; hardy lambs; prolific ewes with high-quality milk in abundance; exceptional growth rates; and long, lean carcasses.

Last year’s top price at the premier sale was €950 for a ewe lamb bred by John and Doreen Powell who have the Ballygar Flock.