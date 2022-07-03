The annual Ballymacan sheepdog trials will take place in Ballymacan, Collon, Co. Meath on Sunday, July 10, from 11:00a.m.

More than 40 sheepdogs from the 32 counties will take part in the trials and the organisers are hoping that some international canines will also show off their skills.

“They are dogs that have competed at national and international level. There will also be a beginners’ class,” said Mary Power, one of the organisers of the trials.

“We have the pen designed in such a way that it is challenging,” said Mary.

“Many people are fascinated by the sheepdog trials but there are also lots of other attractions,” she added.

These include: A dunking chair; free barbecue; cake stall; raffle; children’s games; Boyne Valley alpacas; ‘I’m a farmer, get me out of here’ in conjunction with Creature Crew; a display by Corbett Timber and Tree Services; face painting and caricatures.

Admission and parking are free and the barbecue, which will be held at 3:00p.m, is complimentary. Tea, coffee and baked goodies will also be provided free of charge.

“All we ask of people is that they make a donation and buy some raffle tickets. Everything is sponsored by local contractors, business people and individuals,” Mary said.

“This is our first sheepdog trails since Covid-19 hit and the beneficiaries are ‘My Canine Companion,’ a Cork-based dogs for autism charity, and Meath Women’s Refuge and Support Services.”

The event, which was initiated 12 years ago, Mary said, doesn’t have an organising committee.

“They say it takes a village to rear a child and it takes a village and then some to pull this one off. We don’t have a committee. We have a bunch of friends and neighbours who all get together and play to their strengths.”