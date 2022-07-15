Gardaí in Cork have seized nine suspected stolen trailers as part of a wider operation to tackle a recent spate of trailer thefts in the area.

In a statement on Facebook, Gardaí in the Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region said:

“Searches were conducted in two locations in Cork city by Gardaí from Fermoy Detective Branch, Fermoy Regular Units, Cork North Roads Policing Unit, Mallow Detective and Drugs Units, Armed Support Units and Detectives from Cork City Division.

“Theses searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation to into recent thefts of trailers and horse boxes in the Cork North Division.

“Nine horseboxes and trailers and a diesel bowser, all suspected to be stolen property were seized,” said the spokesperson.

“One trailer seized during the search has already been positively identified by the owner as recently stolen from a rural location in the Fermoy District.

“Investigating Gardaí are continuing to establish the owners of all the property seized during this operation.

“We are seeking your help in identifying this property so it can be returned to its rightful owners.

“Please contact Fermoy Garda Station 24/7 on 025 82100 and one of our investigating detectives will be in touch.”

Gardaí are also investigating the alleged theft of diesel and tools from a combine harvester in Co. Tipperary in recent days.

In a statement, Gardaí outlined to Agriland that the incident occurred at an “agricultural premises” near Clonmel last Saturday night (July 9).

“It was reported that motor fuel and tools were taken from a work vehicle,” a garda spokesperson said.

There have been no arrests made yet in the investigation and officers added that their enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on; 052 617 7640, or the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666 111.