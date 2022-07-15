Over 29,000 applications have been made to date for the Fodder Support Scheme, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

The €56 million scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers, to grow more silage and/or hay to avoid a shortage of fodder over the coming winter and next spring.

The payment rate will be up to €100/ha, up to a maximum of 10ha. Payments are expected to begin issuing in late November.

The closing date for applications for the scheme, which can be made through the Exceptional Aid System the agfood website, is August 2.

The DAFM said that as of 9:00a.m this morning (Friday, July 15) 29,232 applications had been received.

The department also confirmed that Galway currently has the highest number of applications at almost 3,200, followed by Mayo and Cork.

Dublin has the lowest amount of applications.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown for the number of applications made to DAFM to date:

CountyTotal applications
Carlow381
Cavan1,198
Clare1,569
Cork2,270
Donegal1,125
Dublin70
Galway3,193
Kerry1,266
Kildare529
Kilkenny895
Laois846
Leitrim879
Limerick1,068
Longford831
Louth310
Mayo2,654
Meath801
Monaghan1,071
Offaly774
Roscommon2,142
Sligo1,197
Tipperary 1,663
Waterford515
Westmeath845
Wexford720
Wicklow420
TOTAL29,232
Image: DAFM

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has urged farmers “not to take the foot off the pedal” when it comes to saving fodder this year.

Charlie McConalogue told the National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting on Wednesday (July 13) that farmers should take advantage of every opportunity to save additional fodder.

FODDER FODDER SUPPORT SCHEME SILAGE