Hailed by the selling agent as an “exceptional” roadside holding, this land at Clologue Upper, Camolin, Co. Wexford is going for online auction on Wednesday (July 20) at 3:00p.m.

The circa 24.8ac lands will be sold in one or three lots.

Commenting on the property, Quinn Property sales negotiator Jack Quinn said:

“The land enjoys an excellent location along a local road (the L5092), just off the R772 at Camolin and the N11 Gorey to Enniscorthy road.

“It is only 1.5km from Camolin village, which offers a good selection of services and amenities to include primary school; shops; pubs, churches; service stations; GAA club and playing fields; playground; crèche; nursing home; and the renowned Cois na hAbhann restaurant, shop and garden centre.”

“The lands are 13km south of Gorey; 7km from Ferns; 17km from Enniscorthy; and 6km from the Clough roundabout and access to the M11 motorway, leaving Dublin a comfortable commute of just over an hour,” Jack said.

The lands are of “excellent quality” he added, and are divided into four divisions, currently in grass and tillage.

“They enjoy extensive road frontage and are bounded on one side by the River Bann. There may also be deposits of sand and shale in lot 3,” he said.

“The holding has the benefit of a stone-built farmhouse and a range of outbuildings and while the farmhouse is in need of upgrading and renovation, it has services to include electricity and well water.”

Accommodation comprises: An entrance porch; kitchen with open fire; sitting room with open fire; and two bedrooms on the ground floor, with one bedroom on the first floor.

The Camolin land, Jack said, may have potential for a residential site, subject to the relevant planning permission.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1, farmhouse and yard on circa 1ac, guided in the region of €50,000-60,000; lot 2, circa 10.5ac of reseed; and lot 3, circa 13.3ac in grass and tillage, guided between €12,000-15,00/ac.

There is also the option of lot 4, the entire.