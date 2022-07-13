The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has cautioned against proposals for any further reduction in the suckler herd.

President of the association, Vincent Roddy stated: “Government imposed targets to deliver a reduction in our overall emissions, and specifically a 22% to 30% reduction in agriculture, must not involve further reductions to our suckler sector.

“This sector has seen a significant reduction over the last 10 years with numbers falling by 160,000 cows, from 1,067,398 in 2012 to 907,059 in 2021, which represents a 15% fall in our overall herd.

“While this reduction has been off-set by increases in other sectors of agriculture, it is absolutely unacceptable that there would be any further reductions demanded here.

“However, what is even more disturbing are proposals made by some commentators, that our suckler sector should be sacrificed, to allow further expansion of the dairy sector,” he added.

Sustainability in the suckler herd

When assessing farming systems and their impact with regard to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the INHFA has said that the vast majority of suckler farmers are operating an extensive farming system that enables the sequestration of carbon.

Roddy said that this was confirmed in the EU report – ‘Grazing for Carbon‘.

Advertisement

“These farmers are delivering for both the environment and the economy and must be supported,” Roddy continued.

“Those same suckler farmers contribute €2.9 billion and 52,000 full-time jobs to our local economy, as highlighted in a study done by Prof. Michael Wallace.

“This naturally reared beef is a product that can deliver a premium price. The challenge is for our state, the beef processors and Bord Bia to develop the markets that can deliver this price.

“Ultimately what we need is the same ambition and drive applied here as has been applied in promoting our dairy products,” the INHFA president added.

The association has said that for the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or anyone serious about delivering for the environment, the best way to encourage farmers is to recognise and pay for an environmental product, delivered through sustainable agriculture.

The INHFA president has challenged those that continue to push for reduction in the suckler herd and stressed “the need to move past this lazy narrative and recognise the massive potential our suckler sector has in terms of environmental and economic benefit”.