North Cork Creameries has launched a graduate-development programme designed to “support the future growth and development of the business” a spokesperson said.

The programme is aimed primarily at graduates from disciplines including:

Agricultural science;

Food science;

Food marketing;

Information technology;

Logistics;

Engineering;

Business;

And other qualifications.

Staff from the co-operative have been visiting third-level institutions, advising students and careers departments of the programme, resulting in four recent graduates have just joined the North Cork Creameries team

The four new entrants to the 2022 programme include:

UCC graduates, Emma Murphy, Mallow, who has an environmental science degree; science graduate, Alvin Johnson, from Waterford; and Ballynoe native, Kevin Geary, who has a degree in food marketing and entrepreneurship;

Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry graduate, Caroline Hedigan, also from Mallow, who has a degree in agricultural science.

North Cork Creameries supplies butter, fresh liquid milk and whipping creams to consumers through leading retailers. The co-operative processes over 360 million litres of milk annually, with an already invested capacity to increase processing throughput to 400 million litres.

Commenting, chief executive, Pat Sheahan, said:

“North Cork Creameries has an excellent workforce with strong business capability, technical expertise, skills and experience.

“We want to ensure our continuing progress by offering excellent career development opportunities to talented young graduates from key agri-food-related disciplines.

“This will enhance our organisational capacity as we pursue further growth and long-term sustainability for our co-operative in the interests of our farm families and the customers who we supply throughout the world.”

The graduate programme provides entrants with the opportunity to enhance and develop their skills including placements in various functions and departments in the business, relevant to their discipline.

Each participant is also provided with mentoring support and advice to ensure their progress and career development.