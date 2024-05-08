The Plant-It Food Co. has been named the winner of the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award for 2024, a prize worth more than €160,000.

The award is run in partnership with outdoor advertising company, Global, and is supported by Checkout Magazine, Owens DDB and Marketing Network.

Based in Dublin, Plant-It is a family-run, Irish frozen food business that produces plant-based products.

The company was launched in 2021 with its ready meals and currently sells in eight markets – Ireland, UK, Canada, US, Middle East, Germany Baltic countries, and China.

Brand development

Plant-It was founded by Declan Gallagher, from Promise Gluten-Free and Gallagher’s Bakery background.

The business was born following research into what consumers wanted with Gallagher identifying a gap in the frozen section for healthy and nutritious meals that happen to be plant-based, gluten-free and non-GM (genetically modified).

Since 2012, the Brand Development Award has been providing Love Irish Food member brands, with the chance to win a fully funded national outdoor advertising campaign from Global, across key retail shopping malls in Ireland reaching Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Supervalu shoppers.

The winner also receives trade marketing support from Checkout Magazine, Owens DDB and Marketing Network.

The high profile media campaign will be displayed on both digital and traditional Outdoor advertising sites.

Executive director, Love Irish Food said Kieran Rumley: “Plant-It Food Co. has an impressive success story, having launched only three years ago.

“The company already has an excellent retailer distribution network, and the Brand Development Award will further Plant-It’s visibility and enable it to carry out an impactful business and advertising campaign in 2024 and reach its target consumers nationwide.

“It will also give the brand a greater opportunity to engage with retail buyers and planners. We look forward to helping to promote and support them in their branding goals throughout 2024 and seeing their story reach Irish consumers on a national level.”

Accepting the Brand Development Award, global head of marketing of The Plant-It Food Co., Jessica Prendergast said: “Being supported and endorsed by Love Irish Food already supports our credibility with our customers and so aligning our brand with them is very important for us.

“Receiving the Brand Development Award will help deepen our reputation as an Irish food brand who makes all of our products in Ireland.

“We look forward to furthering our visibility within the Irish market.”

Head of marketing, Global, Antoinette O’Callaghan added: “The Brand Development Award is a significant opportunity for an Irish brand to drive both brand awareness and purchase activation.

“Previous winners of this award have experienced significant sales growth while in campaign, and we look forward to seeing the Plant-It campaign go live across our retail advertising estate.”

Love Irish Food

Love Irish Food was formed in 2009 to help consumers make informed choices about buying Irish produced food and drink brands.

The aim of the association is to promote the consumption of Irish food and drink brands and to create a realisation that every time a consumer makes a decision to purchase an Irish manufactured food or drink product, this is supporting local employment, local businesses, and local sustainability.