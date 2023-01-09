Love Irish Food, in partnership with Global, has today announced the launch of its 2023 Love Irish Food Brand Development Award.

The award, worth €150,000, will once again be supported by trade media partner Checkout Magazine.

The Brand Development Award provides Love Irish Food member brands with the chance to win a fully funded national outdoor advertising campaign from Global through its national retail network.

The award includes both a creative bursary and digital content supported by Owens DDB and Marketing Network, respectively. The winner will also receive trade marketing support from Checkout Magazine.

Brand Development Award

The competition is a two-phase process. To enter, Love Irish Food member brands must register on the Love Irish Food website. Registrations are open until January 27, 2023.

The second phase involves a completed submission to be submitted by 5:30p.m on February 24, 2023.

Advertisement

Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food said: “Here at Love Irish Food, we are acutely aware of the challenges Irish businesses are facing because of dramatic increases in input costs.

“This unique Irish food industry award helps Irish SME [small- and medium-sized enterprises] brand producers face these challenges by providing them with the supports they need and a unique opportunity to advertise to Irish consumers on a national level.

“Love Irish Food’s mission is to promote authentic Irish food and drink brands, all while supporting 12,000 jobs in our economy,” he added.

Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Global added: “Our collaboration with Love Irish Food on the Brand Development Award has demonstrated the power of advertising on the path to purchase for small Irish brands.

“This award delivers an opportunity for a developing Irish brand to significantly grow its brand awareness and consumer base. We continue to be impressed by the high quality of Irish brands and the passion of their makers.”

Recipient of the 2022 Love Irish Food Brand Development Award, founder of Killowen Farm, Nicholas Dunne said: “As a family-owned Irish business, the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award offered us the unrivalled opportunity to promote our business on a national scale using the expertise and networks of Love Irish Food, Global and Checkout Magazine.

Advertisement

“The award has had a significant impact on our business. I would like to thank the judges for selecting us as the 2022 winner and would strongly encourage other Love Irish Food members to enter this year’s competition, to be in with a chance of receiving the 2023 award.”

Love Irish Food and Global will collaborate with and support the winning brand to plan a campaign that will optimise their business and marketing objectives for the year ahead.

The judging panel comprises Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food and Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Global.

A shortlist of competitors will then be interviewed by the judging panel with the winner announced on March 6, 2023.

Love Irish Food helps shoppers make informed choices about buying Irish-produced food and drink brands, to safeguard the future of food and drink brands that are produced in Ireland.

Global is a media and entertainment groups with offices in the UK, Ireland, Spain, The Netherlands and North America.