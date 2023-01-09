An independent TD has said that she is deeply concerned about the ‘planning limbo’ being faced by people in rural areas due to delays within An Bord Pleanála.

Laois-Offaly TD, Carol Nolan said that she has been receiving an increasing number of representations about delays in the planning and appeals process within An Bord Pleanála.

Deputy Nolan said that the delays are locking some rural families and couples out of homeownership for long periods of time, despite having received planning permission from their local authority to build a home.

“The major dysfunction that has engulfed ABP [An Bord Pleanála] in the last number of months in now having a direct and extremely adverse impact of the housing situation for the very many people in rural Ireland who are desperate to get on with building their own homes,” the independent TD said.

‘Planning limbo’

Deputy Nolan said that she has has raised this matter numerous times in the context of the statutory duty that exists for the higher planning authority under Section 126 of the Planning and Development Act to ensure that every appeal is determined within 18 weeks beginning on the date of receipt of an appeal.

“This is not happening, and it has not been happening for some time,” the deputy said.

“However, the situation has now been exacerbated with the ongoing crisis within [An Bord Pleanála]. In many of the cases that I am dealing with, the issues often appear relatively straightforward and often only involve planning permission being granted or sought for one house.”

The independent TD has said that the issues involved do not appear to be very complex which would more so relating to largescale developments.

“I am engaging with [An Bord Pleanála] on behalf of my constituents and the people of rural Ireland to try and ascertain if there was any way in which the relatively straightforward cases may be prioritised,” Deputy Nolan concluded.