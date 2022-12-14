An independent TD has said that “swift and harsh penalties” are needed for the owners of dogs involved attacks on livestock.

TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, has called for immediate action to be taken to increase the enforcement of laws that control dangerous dogs or dogs that attack, maim or kill, farm animals.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after Moneygall sheep farmer John Healy revealed that 50 of his lambs were destroyed by dogs over the weekend in distressing and graphic scenes.

It followed another report from Co. Kildare where 12 sheep were killed and eight remain missing.

‘Get a grip’ – penalties needed

Deputy Nolan said: “What happened to John’s [Healy] lambs was an act of pure savagery by vicious uncontrolled dogs.

“There is simply no justification for the owners of those dogs to even think that they can get away with this type of reckless irresponsibility.

“I will be engaging with the relevant ministers to ensure that we can get a grip on this issue once and for all and that the message goes out that such barbarity will no longer be tolerated through weak enforcement of our laws.”

The deputy said that such incidents cause untold stress and anxiety to farmers and their families, not to mention impacting them financially.

Yesterday, the government was criticised for a lack of action on dog control legislation which could curb attacks on livestock by dogs.

A delegation from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, earlier this year to discuss the matter.

The association put forward proposals of measures which could be taken to curb dog attacks, however since then, the association said that the ministers have not progressed the serious issue.

However reports of dog attacks on, or worrying of livestock continue across the country.