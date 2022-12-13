A devastating dog attack in Moneygall, Co. Offaly has resultef in 48 lambs being killed last weekend.

The serious attack is the second to have occurred in the space of a few days, with the other occurring in Co. Kildare a few days prior.

The farmer who whose sheep were victims of the dog attack in Moneygall has appealed to the owner of the dogs to have them euthanised.

The blood would have been substantial and evident to the dog owners when they returned home, the farmer said.

He claimed that the next time it could be a child or adult who the dogs attack because they have had the taste of blood.

It has led to further appeals to dog owners to ensure to keep your dogs at home, under control while out and about, and never off a lead.

Farm organisations have consistently called for stronger legislation in relation to the control of dogs.

12 sheep killed in Kildare dog attack

Just a few days before the attack in Offaly, a further 12 sheep were brutally attacked and killed by dogs, with a further eight unaccounted for.

The attack in the Moyvalley area of Kildare is understood to be the second attack on sheep in this area in the last number of months, and subsequently a report of the chasing of cattle by dogs in the area in north Kildare, recently too.