Grocery price inflation has hit a record 14% in Ireland which will drive the average cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four people in Ireland to €41.58 this year, according to new projections.

Latest figures from the market research organisation, Kantar, suggest that the average grocery bill is also set to rise by an extra €1,034 a year.

Emer Healy, senior retail analyst said: “As food and drink prices continue to rise alongside pressures on household bills, the impact on shopper budgets is unavoidable for many people.

Now with inflation at 14.7%, the average annual grocery bill is set to rise from €7,037 to €8,071.”

“At a basket level, that’s an additional €4.23 on top of the cost of the average shopping trip of €28.75.”

According to Kantar’s latest Irish grocery market report published today (Monday, December 12) overall sales during the month of November increased by 4.5% driven chiefly by an 11.5% increase in average prices.

It also shows that that people shopped more frequently and that online sales also grew by 3.5% in November.

Grocery sales

Kantar has forecast that thanks to a combination of rising inflation and festive spending December is set to be a record-breaking month for grocery sales in Ireland with tills expected to ring up €1.25 billion for the first time.

It is also predicting that December, 23 is likely to be the busiest day for pre-Christmas shopping.

Kantar’s analysis shows that in the last 12 weeks shoppers have spent an additional €1.2 million on gifting and chocolate boxes and €3.5 million more on savoury snacking, and an estimated €617,000 on mince pies.

But people are not buying as much of one seasonal vegetable, the spend on brussel sprouts has fallen by an estimated €189,000 this year. Source: Kantar

The Kantar latest Irish grocery market report also looks at the performance of the supermarket groups in the 12 weeks to November, 27, 2022. Source: Kantar

It illustrates that Dunnes Stores had the highest share amongst all the retailers at 23.3%, while Tesco holds 22.2% of the market and SuperValu had 20.9% share.