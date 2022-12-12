Factory quotes for finished cattle have moved on another notch since last Monday, as beef price continues to move in a positive direction.

Factory procurement staff in some parts of the country have said that dangerous road conditions as a result of the cold weather is causing many farmers with finished cattle to remain at home.

Despite this, it seems they are confident that they will fill out kill sheets to sufficient levels this week with many saying “the pressure is off” with regards to filling out Christmas beef orders.

Demand remains good for all types of finished stock and procurement staff remain willing to negotiate where bigger numbers of cattle are on offer.

Bare Friesian cows continue to appear at lairages in droves and while most agents are advising farmers to feed cows on for a few weeks, it seems many farmers are happy to move cull dairy cows on at fat scores of one and two and take the money that’s on offer.

Some outlets are paying much better than others this week – for all types of cattle.

A number of agents have told Agriland that supplies of finished Angus heifers and bullocks are “very scarce” and in some cases, factories are having to offer flat-price deals to farmers to secure these.

Prime cattle quotes

Bullocks are being quoted at €4.80-4.85/kg on the grid at most outlets this week. Heifers are being quoted at €4.85-4.90/kg.

These are more conservative price quotes and agents have the capacity to pay more and will pay it where they have to.

Breed bonuses on Angus and Hereford cattle are available at most, if not all outlets, and a 10c/kg weight bonus is on offer at one Donegal-based outlet on cattle with 300-400kg carcass weights.

Flat price deals of €5.20/kg and above are openly available from one outlet in the west of the country for mixed batches of Angus heifers and steers.

With only two full-kill-weeks left in 2022 (including this week) it seems demand is remaining good as supplies of finished cattle are forecast to decline.

Cow quotes

Cow price remains variable and many farmers who are being offered the lower quotes are opting to go to the mart with finished cows instead.

A flat price of €4.60/kg and €4.50/kg is being quoted for U- and R-grade cows respectively, with €4.30/kg and €4.20/kg being quoted for O- and P-grade cows.

Again, more money is being paid to farmers for good cows and it appears pricing is being dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Bulls

Demand remains good for all types of finished bulls but some factories are imposing weight restrictions again on heavy bulls killing out over a 400kg carcass weight.

For under-24-month bulls, U-grades are being quoted at a flat price of €5/kg with €4.90/kg being quoted for R-grade bulls. O- and P-grade bulls are being €4.80-4.60/kg with room for negotiation.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.90/kg on the grid.