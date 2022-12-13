The government is being criticised for a lack of action on dog control legislation which could curb attacks on livestock by dogs.

A delegation from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, earlier this year to discuss the matter.

The association put forward proposals of measures which could be taken to curb dog attacks, however since then, the association said that the ministers have not progressed the serious issue.

Dog control

The comments come as almost 50 sheep were horrifically attacked in Moneygall on the Offaly/Tipperary border last weekend.

It’s understood the owner of the lambs went to work and received a call from his mother who indicated that there was a lamb at the rear of her property.

The farmer’s children who were at home at the time, went to investigate while the farmer was at work and discovered the graphic and upsetting scene.

The farmer believes that more than one dog was involved in the attack and haS urged the dogs’ owner to ensure the canines are euthanised as there would be no mistaking that they had been involved in an attack on sheep, given the level of blood involved.

IFA Sheep Committee chair, Kevin Comiskey said: “The devastation caused by these attacks is shocking. For any farmer to go and check your stock and to find a scene like this is very distressing.

“It’s simply not good enough for dogs to be allowed to roam free and cause the level of damage that took place in recent days. We need stronger regulation around dog ownership.”

The Moneygall dog attack follows a similar report in Co. Kildare, where 20 lambs were attacked, with 12 being killed and eight remain missing.

Commenting on the lack of action by government ministers, Comiskey said: “The persistent failure of the authorities has frustrated farmers who have suffered significant losses as a result of dog attacks, and those attacks continue to take place across the country.

“There had been what seemed constructive discussions with Minister Humphreys and Minister McConalogue back in May, but we haven’t seen enough action since.”

The IFA has three priority actions to tackle the issue: