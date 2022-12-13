Carnew Mart held a dairy sale on Friday (December 9) which included 50 elite heifers all in milk.

The heifers came from herds such as Keadeen, Cunnianstown, Grangecon, Ballyedmond, Boleybawn, Ceanacourt, Rosebank and Ballycormack.

All of these herds are producing over 7,500kg of milk, with some reaching 9,000kg of milk and producing between 600kg and 700kg of milk solids.

Carnew Mart

Although many parts of the country woke up to icy and snowy condition on Friday, it did not hamper the trade on the day.

Both buyers and sellers braved the elements for the sale, with buyers from Northern Ireland even making the trip down to the Co. Wicklow-based mart for the sale.

This week’s sale achieved a 100% clearance with an average sale price of almost €2,000.

All the stock on offer were pedigree registered and had milk-recording data available.

The majority of the heifers on offer were freshly calved, but there were also a number of in-calf heifers on offer.

The heifers in-milk sold up to €2,540, with the springing heifers selling to as high as €1,880.

Top price of the sale went to Lot 30: Keadeen Yamaska Blanche 3404. Calved since November 25, she sold for €2,540.

She is out of Keadeen Andrew Blanche 3052 (VG87) and was sired by Westcoast Yamaska.

Her dam is projected to produce 8,286kg of milk and 613kg of milk solids in her second lactation.

Lot 30: Keadeen Yamaska Blanche 3404, sold for €2,540

Dairy sale

In-milk heifers made up the majority of the sale, with almost of this stock selling for €1,850 and above.

10 of the heifers in this portion of the sale achieved prices of over €2,000 on the day.

One of the other top prices of the sale was Lot 12: Keadeen Yamaska Anette 3415, sold by the Keadeen herd for €2,360.

She was sired by Westcoast Yamaska and is out of Keadeen Pesky Anette (VG87). Lot 12: Keadeen Yamaska Anette 3415, sold for €2,360

Moving to the in-calf section of the sale, with the heifers on offer selling from €1,500 to €1,880.

Carnew Mart’s final dairy sale of the year takes place this Thursday (December 15).