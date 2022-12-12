While most spring-calving herds are winding down production for the year, it is always a good idea to plan ahead and begin parlour training.

Training heifers to the parlour involves introducing them to the milking parlour and getting them used to it before they calve early next year.

Ultimately, the idea behind training your heifers into the parlour is to save stress on the yourself and the animals come spring

Parlour training

Heifers that are currently in-calf will go through what is likely going to be the most stressful experience of their lives early next year.

Shortly after calving they will then most likely be introduced to the milking parlour – possibly increasing their stress levels further.

This is why it is a good idea to introduce them to the parlour prior to calving.

It has taken a considerable amount of time, money and effort to get these heifers to this point, so ensuring they have a positive experience in the milking parlour is important.

Because of this, their introduction to the milking parlour should be planned.

Top tips for training heifers to the parlour:

Ensure all handling of heifers is positive, as poor handling increases fear of operators;

If feeding concentrates in the parlour, bring the heifers into the dairy and feed them before calving as this will create a positive association to the parlour;

Teat-spray heifers in the month prior to calving to get them used to the action and sensation and to help reduce mastitis;

Consider training gates to restrict heifer movement so it is easier to get them on the rotary platform for the first time;

Consider putting a few older cows in with untrained heifers to ‘show them the way’.

Positive experience

Training can start by giving the heifers access to the collecting yard, with the front and back gates of the parlour open.

This will allow them to walk freely through the parlour.

Once they are comfortable the front gate can be closed and the heifers encouraged to line up; a small amount of meal can be fed to help with this.

Avoid forcing heifers into the parlour or to line up, as ideally this will be a positive experience – which will benefit you and the heifer once they have calved.