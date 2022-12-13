The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has called on the government to address what it describes as the the concerning increase and spread of deer, which in some areas, is a significant factor in the spread of bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

INHFA president, Vincent Roddy, stressed the need for a coordinated approach by all state bodies to address the problem.

He said: “Due to increased afforestation and lack of correct management of our wild deer population over many years the deer population has increased exponentially.

“This increase is seen not just in uplands areas, which would be their natural habitat, but is now spreading to many other areas of the country.”

The association said that in a recent Oireachtas Committee discussion on bTB, it was acknowledged by all present that an increase in the deer population was a major factor in the spread of the disease.

INHFA deer management plan

In that forum, the INHFA outlined its proposal for a deer management structure be established which would involve the provision of suitable state land designated as habitat for deer.

“The land would have to be capable of sustaining the deer, and needs to be properly fenced in order to ensure that the animals are kept within the designated area,” Roddy said.

“Part of correct deer management would involve a properly organised and supervised cull to be carried out, although this might not be a popular move with some members of the public, it is necessary to help maintain the health of the wild deer population.

“This is a role for the state and specifically the National Parks and Wildlife Service [NPWS], that have National Parks in the counties where there is a high population of deer.”

The INHFA has argued that such parks would need to be properly fenced for deer and involve a commitment to maintain fences as part of any state support package for the NPWS.

On proposals to introduce wolves or lynx as a means to address the problem, Roddy was scathing on those that are suggesting this. “Proponents of this are driven by a re-wilding ideology and using the deer problem as a means to deliver on this,” he stated.

“Those suggesting this are fully aware of the consequences of re-introducing predators such as wolves or lynx who won’t go chasing down deer when there are much easier options provided by sheep and younger cattle.

“This of course is what they want and would fulfil their rewilding fantasy across most of our hills and in some lowland areas.”

The INHFA president pointed to other European countries where there has been a clear plan in the management of wild deer. He argued that in Ireland, there has been a haphazard approach to the management of wild deer.