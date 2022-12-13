The sheep trade is starting the week like it did last, with prices easing, as many move to wipe a further 5-10c/kg off base quotes on this time last week.

Last Monday, base quotes at some plants had eased by 5c/kg. Other meat processing plants hinted at pulling prices themselves, and this has since materialised.

Now, some factories have indicated that prices could change further this coming week.

Prices

Kildare Chilling is holding its base price from last week at €6.40/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus up to 22kg.

Irish Country Meats has eased its offering for lambs and is now on a base price of €6.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus up to 22.5kg – back 10c/kg on last week.

A western-based meat processing plant has pulled another 5c/kg off its base quote from last week to stand at €6.30/kg.

This is leaving base quotes at €6.30/kg up to €6.40/kg, with QA lambs moving at prices from €6.40/kg up to €6.50/kg.

Prices at the top end of the market are reaching €6.60-6.70/kg, with deals above this less frequent than previous weeks.

The ewe trade is unchanged however. Base quotes are ranging from €3.00/kg up to €3.20/kg, with top prices reaching €3.60-3.70/kg.

Take care when transporting sheep

A Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place for the whole country until midday on (Friday, December 16).

With these freezing conditions, take extra care when taking to the roads and if you are bringing cattle or sheep to the factory.

Factories are urging farmers to leave in good time and to be careful on roads.