Prices reached €2,500 at a recent female sale held by the Western Region Texel Club.

The top price on the night, lot 2 from Tom Kenny Hillswood and Kenny’s Texels, which came second in the open class, sold for €2,500 to Fearghal Leonard.

Supreme overall champion of the sale, which came from Brian Divilly and the Annaghdown Texels, sold for €2,450 to Vivian Silke.

The first-prize hogget ewe in the recorded class, which came from Brian Divilly and Annaghdown Texels, sold for €1,420 to Vivan Silke. Brian Divilly’s first-prize hogget ewe that sold for €1,420. Image source: Swarber Photography

However, the reserve overall champion at the sale, which also came from Thomas Kenny Hillswood, went unsold on the night.

Advertisement

In a social media post after the sale, chairperson of the club John Higgins wished to thank all bidders and purchasers “from near and far” for their support “year in year out”.

“Also a huge thank you to our exhibitors for a very high standard of sheep on display,” he added.

“And a very special thank you to our club members for their help in stewarding the sale on the night.”

“Lastly, thank you to the staff and management off Roscommon Mart for the smooth running of our sale and the judge, Patrick O’Keefe of the Annakisha flock for doing a super job,” the chairperson said.