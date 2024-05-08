The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has joined forces with Twinkl to help primary school children understand what happens on farms, and the “all-important role” that farming families play.

UFU president, William Irvine said that this partnership with Twinkl will enable children to learn how farmers produce food and how farming has “shaped” the Northern Irish landscape.

The president added that with the partnership with Twinkl, there is a range of “ready-made” resources for teachers that are suitable for all stages of primary education.

Irvine added that the resources include a “farming through the seasons and food seasonality calendar” to reinforce the farm-to-fork message and how farming changes throughout the seasons.

Country manager for Twinkl Northern Ireland, Susan Ferguson said:

“Twinkl takes great pride in ‘helping those who teach’ and we feel these resources will be of great benefit to teachers in helping children understand the important role of farming in our community.”

The partnership also ensures that pupils have every opportunity about “all thing’s food” from its origins and production process to “the importance of local farming” and food production in NI, Irvine said.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the partnership between the UFU and Twinkl, stating that this initiative will provide “valuable” resources to school children.

Lockhart encourages teachers to utilise the resources available to deliver farming, environment and land-based lessons as part of the students “world around us” curriculum.

The MP added that farmers “work hard” on a daily basis to produce for consumers, and this initiative will help young students understand the work that farmers put in, to get food on their plates.

The UFU is currently running a competition in partnership with Twinkl for a school to win a “grow your own” planting set and tools, waterproof trousers, hi-vis vests and a six-month Twinkl ultimate subscription for a teacher’s class.

To enter, visit Twinkl’s Facebook page