Getting Northern Ireland’s new farm minister to reverse proposed cuts in bovine tuberculosis (bTB) compensation values will be a priority for the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) when the organisation’s leaders meet the new Stormont incumbent for the first time.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) recently published proposals which, if implemented, would see bTB reactor compensation values in Northern Ireland (NI) reduced by 25% over a two-year period.

A public consultation on this issue is already underway.

In response to this development, the UFU has confirmed that the organisation will legally challenge any steps taken by DAERA to introduce reductions in bTB reactor compensation values.

President of the UFU, David Brown commented: “We have already made veterinary service officials within the department of agriculture fully aware of our views on this important manner.

“Livestock farmers are incensed that DAERA should even consider taking such steps at this time.”

According to Brown, the UFU has already received initial legal advice regarding the scope of the public consultation.

He is particularly keen that as many farmers as possible should take part in this process.

Specifically, the UFU president feels that the term ‘compensation’ is a misnomer when associated with the removal of BTB reactor animals.

“Farmers are not compensated in any way for the loss of revenue incurred in these circumstances,” he said.

“This is a critically important issue for livestock farmers across NI. The UFU will not accept any reduction in the budget to cover the valuation of reactor cattle.

“Nor will we accept any proposal aimed at farmers having to pay the cost of bTB testing.”

Hand-in-hand with this commentary, the members of the UFU presidential team have stressed the role of the secretary of state, Chris Heaton Harris, in pushing the bTB valuation issue in the first place.

Significantly, there is a growing belief that NI’s new farm minister would have the power to take the matter of bTB valuations off the table altogether.

This would necessitate a rescinding of the ongoing public consultation.

The anger amongst UFU members at the proposed cuts in bTB valuation figures is palpable.

The recent Co. Down president’s area meeting saw many attending farmers confirming their total opposition to any reductions in compensation values.

Meanwhile, bTB reactor rates continue to increase. Currently, just over 10% of all cattle herds in NI are under some form of restriction due to the disease.