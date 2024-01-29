A number of agri-stakeholder organisations in Northern Ireland are opposing proposed bovine tuberculosis (bTB) compensation cuts.

Ulster unionist spokesperson on agriculture, Tom Elliott said that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) proposal to reduce the compensation rate for cattle infected with bTB would have an adverse effect on the agri-industry, especially family farms.

Elliott stated: “At present, farmers receive a full market valuation for cattle testing positive for TB.

“However, with this proposal now on the table to reduce the 100% valuation, it has the potential to have a major impact on those farmers whose cattle test positive.

“It must be remembered that this compensation just compensates for the loss of the affected cattle – it doesn’t take into consideration the loss of milk and beef revenue, as well as additional expenses”.

The UUP spokesperson said that any review of compensation arrangements should only be considered after significant progress of a comprehensive strategy aimed at eradication of the disease.

“Until DAERA and the government implement a meaningful TB eradication programme, then there should be no reduction in TB compensation to farmers for the loss of their livestock,” he said.

bTB compensation cut reaction

Meanwhile, last week saw Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, David Brown, confirmed that the organisation will take legal action against DAERA, should a proposed 25% reduction in bTB reactor valuations become reality.

The matter is now the focus of an ongoing public consultation.

Brown also made the point that the current valuation scheme does not compensate famers for loss of income foregone when reactor animal are removed.

The UFU said it will also oppose any attempts by DAERA to impose bTB testing fees on farmers.

Meanwhile, Farmers For Action (FFA) is supporting the commitment of the UFU to legally challenge DAERA.

In addition, FFA said it has no confidence in way that Northern Ireland’s civil servants manage public consultations, across the board.

FFA member, Sean McAuley, pointed to what he described as “loaded” questions and a willingness on the part of civil servants to “bulldoze through their will on the people of Northern Ireland”.

FFA is calling on farmers in Northern Ireland to participate in the bTB consultation, but also to write directly to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris.

“All stakeholders in Northern Ireland need to continue to make clear to the Secretary of State that they are fully behind the Ulster Farmers Union’s indication to face him and the department of agriculture on this issue in court,” FFA said.