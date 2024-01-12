The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has labelled proposals to reduce the compensation rate for cattle removed under the bovine tuberculosis (bTB) programme “barefaced robbery”.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Friday, January 12) launched a consultation on the proposal, which would reduce bTB compensation on a phased basis to 90% of the bovine animal’s market value in the first year of implementation.

There would then be a further reduction to 75% of the animal’s market value a year later.

The UFU said the consultation is a “new low point” for farmers, with president David Brown saying the union has “serious concerns” about the proposal.

“Members continue to be blighted by bTB on farms and it’s having a severe impact not only on the Northern Ireland livestock industry, but on the well-being of our farmers,” he said.

“A reduction in stock value will mean our members will not be fully reimbursed for the worth of their animals. Farmers already bear a loss of income from those animals that are removed when bTB positive.

“To devalue cattle’s worth after the animals have fallen victim to a disease that has become rampant in our region because of our department’s inability to deliver an effective eradication programme, is nothing short of barefaced robbery.”

Brown said the department failed to deliver a wildlife intervention programme that has been an “integral component” in reducing infection levels in other jurisdictions.

Although there is intent to do so, Brown said UFU members cannot be expected to carry any further costs because of DAERA’s “shortcomings”.

‘This is theft’

The UFU said it previously requested a meeting with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, following the publication of measures relating to cost savings but no response was received.

Brown said all the measures proposed by Heaton-Harris relate to goods and services except the proposal to intervene on the money received for cattle.

“This is theft and will not be tolerated by UFU membership,” he said.

UFU president David Brown

“The reality is, nothing has progressed since DAERA’s bTB eradication strategy announcement in 2021.

“This is a serious blow for the farming industry and the UFU will be robustly objecting to the proposals within the consultation.”

Brown said DAERA’s consultation proposals threaten the future of any farm which becomes infected with bTB.

“I urge anyone who is remotely interested in NI’s food security to respond to this consultation – it is a straightforward process that should be given top priority,” he said.

“The UFU is seeking legal advice on this matter and will be taking every step to stop this proposal in its tracks.”