The Quarrymount Pedigrees timed reduction sale is currently taking place and is set to close this evening (Monday, July 18) on MartEye in conjunction with Tullow Mart.

The reduction sale comprises pedigree Beltex, Rouge, Texel, Roubex and Swiss Valais Blacknose sheep.

The timed reduction sale kicked off on Friday (July 15) and is set to come to a close this evening.

At the time of writing, Brian Mathews of Quarrymount Pedigrees said that an All-Ireland champion Beltex ewe looks set to make a record price for a female in Ireland.

In light of the war in Ukraine, Brian has offered up “one of his best” Swiss Valais Blacknose ram lambs “Quarrymount Justice” to charity (pictured above) with all proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Speaking to Agriland, Brian said: “The sale is going well so far. I’ve been happy. There’s a few hours left of it still.

“With 26 years of pedigree behind us, we have had so many highs and great memories on our journey with these breeds over the years.

“We hope that the purchase at our sale may be the beginning of great new memories for buyers of our stock.

“We are sure here at Quarrymount Pedigrees that our hard work over the years mean that these females on offer will breed many champions, both males and females in the years to come.”

To make a bid, head over and register to bid with MartEye or alternatively through Tullow Mart for bidding approval.