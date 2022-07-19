Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, July 19) issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in seven counties.
The national forecaster has said that there will be thunderstorm activity in the south and east of the country with localised heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in some areas.
The warning currently applies to counties Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork,; Tipperary; and Waterford.
The alert, which came into force at 9:30a.m, is set to remain in place until 9:00p.m today.
Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for Leinster.
The very warm weather conditions of recent days will continue in the province today with daytime temperatures set to reach 25-28°.
The warning is set to remain in place until 7:00p.m today.
Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued the following advice to drivers while using the roads in heavy rain:
- It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads, so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, four seconds at a minimum (use the two-second rule and repeat it twice);
- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility;
- Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, horses and riders, and motorcyclists as they may need to avoid area on the road;
- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100km/hr and 120km/hr;
- Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm;
- Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.