Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, July 19) issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in seven counties.

The national forecaster has said that there will be thunderstorm activity in the south and east of the country with localised heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in some areas.

The warning currently applies to counties Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork,; Tipperary; and Waterford.

The alert, which came into force at 9:30a.m, is set to remain in place until 9:00p.m today.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for Leinster.

The very warm weather conditions of recent days will continue in the province today with daytime temperatures set to reach 25-28°.

The warning is set to remain in place until 7:00p.m today.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued the following advice to drivers while using the roads in heavy rain: