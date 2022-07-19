The cuts in lamb prices over the past fortnight have been very disappointing and any further cuts will have a damaging affect on the store lamb trade.

This is according to Kevin Comiskey, the chair of the Irish Farmers’ Associations (IFA) sheep committee.

Speaking to Agriland, Kevin said: “It’s very disappointing the cuts in lamb prices over the past fortnight.

“Farmers can’t sustain anymore price cuts and it’s been very disappointing to see further cuts coming into this week.

“Lamb prices are barely hoovering above what they were this time last year and since that we know the way input have increased on farms this year; it’s not acceptable the way prices are going.

“We told the factories we didn’t want to see any more price cuts because it’s not justified.

“Furthermore, if any more reductions in lamb prices are seen it could have a damaging affect on the store lamb trade.

“The store lamb trade has started positively which is good to see but if factories were to inflict further cuts on lambs it is going to deter farmers from buying store lambs as by the time they are fed and finished there will be nothing out of them for the farmer.

“All I’d say to farmers is to try and hold out and not give cheap lamb to the factories. I know it’s hard to do and money on farms is needed but demand is still there.”