Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM),Senator Pippa Hackett is to lead a high-level trade mission to Germany to promote Irish organic foods.

The visit, which begins tomorrow (Monday, July 25), will coincide with BIOFACH, the world’s leading trade fair for organic produce taking place in Nuremburg, where Bord Bia will host the Origin Green Ireland stand.

BIOFACH is a unique gathering of organic producers, farmers, educators, retailers, and policymakers and those that recognise the long-term viability and value proposition of organic production.

During the trade mission, the minister will support Irish organic food companies as they meet with international buyers.

Speaking in advance of departing for the trade mission, the Minister stated:

“The German organic market is the largest in Europe in terms of value and was worth €15.9 billion in 2021.

“I am delighted to be travelling to Germany to help to secure a viable future for organic farming in Ireland by developing market opportunities for Irish organic produce,” she added.

“Organic produce will continue to expand its appeal to consumers who are increasingly conscious of their own impact on the environment and who wish to support sustainability in the farm to fork journey.

“My visit to Germany this week is to help ensure that there are market opportunities for the expanding range of Irish organic output,” Hackett said.

The government has committed to increase Ireland’s organic land area to 7.5% over the lifetime of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, it is proposed to allocate €256 million to the organic sector; a five-fold increase on funding in the previous CAP period.

On Wednesday (July 20), Minister Hackett outlined details of proposed enhanced payment rates for farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The area of land farmed organically in Germany increased by 40% in the five year period to 2021.

During the trade mission, Hackett will meet with German government and industry officials to gain from their experience in expanding organic farming.

She will also visit organic farms in advance of travelling to Munich on Wednesday for meetings with retailers, processors and the food service industry representatives to promote Irish organic food.

CEO of Bord Bia Michael Murphy, who will be among the delegation on the trade mission, said:

“Bord Bia continues to raise our investment in activities to support the development of the Irish organic sector, with a particular focus on market activation and insight projects.

“In the autumn, Bord Bia will present the results of a comprehensive market overview of the organic markets in Sweden and Finland, which will map out route-to-market opportunities for Irish organic exporters,” he said.

“This follows from an investment in a similar study focusing on the German market in 2021,” Murphy added.

Bord Bia and the DAFM also plan to celebrate the achievements of the Irish organic sector at the National Organic Awards later this year, with entries due to open next Friday (July 29).