Equine farmers will be included in the next Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), chief executive, Denis Duggan has welcomed that the sector will be included in the scheme from January 2023.

The national governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland had lobbied for the inclusion of horse farmers in TAMS.

“Some equine farmers and breeders may not have previously had the financial capabilities to make investments in their facilities, so the confirmation of equine inclusion in TAMS by the minister is a welcome development,” Duggan said.

HSI will be engaging with Minister McConalogue and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) over the coming weeks to finalise what funds will be made available under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for equine measures.

HSI recently commissioned a survey of equine famers nationwide, the results will form the basis of further proposals to the DAFM as to where funds from within the scheme can be spent within the equine industry.

“The results of our survey, which are being independently compiled by IFAC Accountants, make interesting reading and will be revealed at the Dublin Horse Show next month,” Duggan said.

“Equine farmers will need to ensure that they are ready for any future investment schemes as part of the CAP. For some that will mean that they need to be in receipt of existing payments from the department of agriculture,” he added.

Duggan encouraged equine farmers not in receipt of direct payments to seek advice from their local agricultural advisor or Teagasc advisor.

Fine Gael TD, Michael Lowry, who also campaigned for the extension of TAMS to the 27,000 farmers with equine premises, welcomed the announcement.

“The equine sector comes under the remit of the department of agriculture, but did not benefit from any capital investment grants or direct support from the CAP in the past.

“The vast majority of people involved in this industry, horse breeding in particular, have small holdings with five breeding mares or less.

“They have a requirement to provide essential infrastructure such as stabling, arenas, horse fencing, out-wintering paddocks and horse handling facilities. Their need for support was evident,” the Tipperary TD outlined.

The announcement comes just weeks after HSI announced over half a million euro in breeding grants to 55 shows and initiatives nationwide.