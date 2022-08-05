Over 170,000 animals, or 86,215 cow/calf pairs have been weighed so far this year as part of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) 2022.



Currently in its fourth year, the BEEP-S is responsible for “the largest on-farm weighing campaign of beef cattle ever in Ireland”, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

As of July 21, this year, 86,215 cow/calf pairs have been weighed. These animals came from over 5,000 different herds participating in the BEEP-S scheme.

According to ICBF, this number is slightly ahead of 2021 figures, with 83,899 cow/calf pairs being weighed in the same time period last year.

The 5,418 herds with eligible pairs weighed and a scales registered, borrowed or rented to date, is also more than the 4,856 herds at the same time last year.

ICBF said that there are “a small number of herds without a registered scales” and recommended that these herds “take action to rectify this as soon as possible”.

Weights will not be accepted unless they can be linked to a scheme-registered scales, according to ICBF.

Herd owners should ensure the cow and her calf are weighed on the same day and before the calf is weaned.

The ideal time to weigh is when the majority of calves are in the 5-8-month stage, according to ICBF, meaning spring-born calves could now be weighed.

With over 20,000 BEEP-S 2022 participants yet to record any weights for the scheme, farmers are advised to book scales in plenty of time as demand may be high at peak times.

Before weighing cattle for the scheme, ensure handling facilities are adequate and there is an even and level floor in the crush that is wide enough to allow the weighing scales to stand freely.