Cheffins will be hosting a major machinery auction on behalf of Haywood Farms Ltd. in Rampton, Cambridgeshire in September.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 13, the sale will include over 150 lots, featuring tractors, a combine, a forage harvester and various machinery and implements.

John Deeres top the list

The highlight of the sale, for John Deere fans at least, is a 2022 John Deere 6195R which holds an estimate of €132,000-143,000 (£110,000-120,000).

The same model, but from 2016, is given an estimate of €60,000-72,000 (£50,000-60,000), representing a 50% rate of depreciation over six years.

Another John Deere, this time a 7530, rated at 180hp was first registered in 2011, the last year of production for this particular model. It has been given an estimate €42,000-48,000 (£35,000-40,000). The Claas Jaguar has 310hp on tap and comes with maize header

From 2009 a Claas Jaguar 690 forage harvester is set to sell for €72,000-84,000 (£60,000 -70,000). Also available will be a range of trailers, muck spreaders, drills, a sprayer, implements and other machinery.

Advertisement

Another big ticket item at the Rampton sale is a 1998 New Holland TX68 24ft cut combine harvester, with an estimate of €21,000-24,000 (£18,000-20,000). The TX series of combines was well loved by farmers throughout Europe

These were landmark machines when first introduced 10 years earlier and the 286hp TX68 represents the evolution of a well-proven concept.

From Rampton to New Zealand

Haywood Farms are farmers and agricultural contractors, based in Rampton, Cambridgeshire, and is run by Scott and Sarah Haywood who intend to continue with their farming careers in New Zealand.

Charles Wadsley, associate at Cheffins commented:

“The catalogue for the Haywood Farms sale sees a diverse selection of well-maintained machinery and implements. With a shortage of quality second-hand agricultural machinery on the market, coupled with long lead times for new kit, we expect this sale to be of great interest for both farmers and dealers.”

The sale will take place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Haywood Farms Ltd. premises, New Farm, Cow Lane, Rampton, Cambridgeshire.