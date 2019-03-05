SIMA 2019: 40,000th Claas Jaguar ‘tracks’ into view

Claas has built its 40,000th Jaguar (self-propelled forager) at its factory in Harsewinkel (Germany).

The celebratory machine (pictured above) was spotted at last week’s SIMA show in Paris (France).

Since the start of production of its first Jaguar machines in 1973, Claas says that it has gone on to become the world market leader in the sector.

Most recently, the Jaguar Terra Trac system was given a Gold Innovation Award at the aforementioned SIMA show.

In fact, the Jaguar 960 Terra Trac – in particular – is the latest member of the Claas forager family. It joined the line-up last year (2018). One of these units also happens to be the 40,000th Jaguar to roll (or track!) off the production line.

Advertisement

According to Claas, the Jaguar 960 Terra Trac is the first forage harvester to feature a factory-integrated crawler track system.

The manufacturer claims that this new concept offers “optimal soil protection under all conditions, while remaining narrow enough for on-road travel”.

Headland protection system

An “intelligent” headland protection system is claimed to prevent damage to the grass cover. It was this feature, in particular, that is said to have attracted the Gold Innovation Award at the SIMA show.