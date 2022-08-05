Taoiseach Mícheal Martin has today (Friday, August 5) released white-tailed sea eagle chicks into the wild in a significant biodiversity initiative to restore their population.

Along with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Taoiseach released the birds in Tarbert, Co. Kerry as part of a wildlife reintroduction project which started in 2007.

A total of 16 birds will be released across Munster, including in Killarney National Park; Lough Derg; and at the lower Shannon estuary, in addition to the 31 eagles that have been released over the last two years.

Releasing the eagles, which were collected in Norway by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA), the Taoiseach said seeing the birds flying into the skies for the first time “is something that will last long in the memory”.

“It is wonderful to see the development since the first introduction of chicks a number of years ago. These white-tailed eagles are magnificent birds which will play a key role in a functioning ecosystem.

“I want to pay tribute to all those involved in this incredible project, from the NPWS to local farmers, local communities and conservation bodies,” the Taoiseach said.

White-tailed sea eagles had once been a striking element of Ireland’s natural landscape, however they became extinct in the 19th century as a result of human persecution.

Restoring the species will significantly benefit Irish biodiversity, and has the potential to contribute to local rural economies through eco-tourism opportunities, the Department of the Taoiseach said.

Reintroduction programme

During the first-phase reintroduction programme between 2007-2011, 100 young birds were released in Killarney National Park, which dispersed nationwide with the first breeding occurring in 2012 on Lough Derg, Co. Clare.

Since then a small breeding population of 8-10 pairs has established and successfully fledged over 40 chicks, including seven chicks that fledged from the wild in 2022. The department added:

“The first Irish-bred female to breed in over 100 years has been the most productive eagle in Ireland in modern times with seven fledging chicks in the past three years, and this year saw the first Irish-bred male successfully breed.”

All the birds have been fitted with satellite tags in Ireland to enable monitoring of their progress, and integration into the existing Irish breeding population.

Satellite data shows that two birds, which were released in 2020, have paired up with older birds and established territories in Ireland, while two young birds, released last year, are currently in Scotland.

The livestreaming of a nest in Glengarriff, Co. Cork in 2020 was listed as one of the BBC’s top 20 virtual nature attractions in the world, according to the department.