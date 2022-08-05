The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled batches of free-range duck eggs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall relates to batches of Meadow Park, six-pack eggs, according to the FSAI.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated products.

Consumption of duck eggs

The FSAI has issued advice to the public on the safe consumption of duck eggs, which are available on the are available on the Irish retail market and are used by some people as alternatives to hen’s eggs in cooking and baking, according to the authority.

“Producers are responsible for ensuring the safety of food placed on the market. From time-to-time incidents involving duck eggs arise where salmonella is identified, therefore duck eggs should always be handled and cooked with great care,” the FSAI said.

Salmonella can cause serious illness, particularly in vulnerable people.

Duck eggs, it said, should be thoroughly cooked before consumption, and using raw eggs in any dishes that will not be cooked thoroughly prior to eating should always be avoided.

As well as maintaining stringent hygiene practices when handling raw eggs, such as washing hands and preparation surfaces after handling or using duck eggs, the authority also advised that: