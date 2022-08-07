Farm families are being encouraged to take part in a number of walks around the country as part of the 10th annual Green Ribbon Walk and Talk campaign for mental health awareness.

The walks are organised as part of the partnership between the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland.

Eleven walks have been organised in venues throughout the country during August and September.

Speaking ahead of this year’s campaign, IFA president Tim Cullinan highlighted: “It’s been a difficult year for many farmers with increasing demands and rising input costs contributing to a lot of additional stress and strain on many farm families.

“The Green Ribbon walks provide an opportunity for friends, families and communities to connect.”

IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson Alice Doyle noted that may farmers prioritise productivity over their own mental health.

Advertisement

This year’s campaign was launched by Minister of State for mental health Mary Butler.

The minister remarked: “It is important that there are more conversations to challenge the stigma around mental health, especially in the farming community. Rural isolation and loneliness are real issues and these walks help to strengthen connections.

Coillte managing director Mark Carlin highlighted that forests offer a mental and physical health benefit.

CEO of Mental Health Ireland Martin Rogan said: “Mental Health Ireland is delighted to partner with the IFA and See Change on this invitation to ‘Walk and Talk’ – taking a moment to talk and listen can help to get things in perspective, reduce isolation and to see new solutions and options.”