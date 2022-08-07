Store lambs dominated the trade at Tuam Mart on Tuesday (August 2) with numbers and demand ousting that of the finished lambs.
Farmers were out in force for store lambs, with light ewe-lambs commanding a premium price.
However, the trade for finished lambs was much easier as numbers were in small supply. Prices in many instances made little more than lighter lambs.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
There was a noticeable shortage of heavy lambs at Tuam Mart. Prices for finished lambs ranged from €125/head up to €140/head.
Forward store lambs traded from €110/head up to €120-125/head, with longer-keep stores selling from a base of €78-82/head up to €105-100/head.
Ewe lambs across all weight categories traded €5-10/head on average above the outlined prices, with farmers keen on snapping up any ewe lambs with potential for breeding.
So much so that prices reached a high of €162/head for a pen of quality 52kg Suffolk ewe lambs.