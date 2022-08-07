Store lambs dominated the trade at Tuam Mart on Tuesday (August 2) with numbers and demand ousting that of the finished lambs.

Farmers were out in force for store lambs, with light ewe-lambs commanding a premium price.

However, the trade for finished lambs was much easier as numbers were in small supply. Prices in many instances made little more than lighter lambs.

These 35kg stores sold for €112/head
These Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €121/head
These 33kg lambs sold for €95/head
This lot of 36.6kg stores sold for €107/head
This pen of fleshed Charollais-cross 50kg lambs sold for €150/head
Sharp pen of Texel-cross ewe lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €124/head
These 42.5kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €128/head
Weighing 46kg, these sold for €137/head
Interest was strong for these 38kg Suffolk ewe lambs that sold for €125/head
Weighing 48.5kg, these lambs sold for €137/head
This pen of 52kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for a top price of €162/head
The hammer fell on these 43.5kg lambs at €128/head
These 31kg ewe lambs sold for €84/head
These 48kg lambs sold for €137/head
These 36.5kg store lambs sold for €115/head

There was a noticeable shortage of heavy lambs at Tuam Mart. Prices for finished lambs ranged from €125/head up to €140/head.

Forward store lambs traded from €110/head up to €120-125/head, with longer-keep stores selling from a base of €78-82/head up to €105-100/head.

Ewe lambs across all weight categories traded €5-10/head on average above the outlined prices, with farmers keen on snapping up any ewe lambs with potential for breeding.

So much so that prices reached a high of €162/head for a pen of quality 52kg Suffolk ewe lambs.

