Store lambs dominated the trade at Tuam Mart on Tuesday (August 2) with numbers and demand ousting that of the finished lambs.

Farmers were out in force for store lambs, with light ewe-lambs commanding a premium price.

However, the trade for finished lambs was much easier as numbers were in small supply. Prices in many instances made little more than lighter lambs.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

These 35kg stores sold for €112/head These Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €121/head These 33kg lambs sold for €95/head This lot of 36.6kg stores sold for €107/head This pen of fleshed Charollais-cross 50kg lambs sold for €150/head Sharp pen of Texel-cross ewe lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €124/head These 42.5kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €128/head Weighing 46kg, these sold for €137/head Interest was strong for these 38kg Suffolk ewe lambs that sold for €125/head Weighing 48.5kg, these lambs sold for €137/head This pen of 52kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for a top price of €162/head The hammer fell on these 43.5kg lambs at €128/head These 31kg ewe lambs sold for €84/head These 48kg lambs sold for €137/head These 36.5kg store lambs sold for €115/head

There was a noticeable shortage of heavy lambs at Tuam Mart. Prices for finished lambs ranged from €125/head up to €140/head.

Forward store lambs traded from €110/head up to €120-125/head, with longer-keep stores selling from a base of €78-82/head up to €105-100/head.

Ewe lambs across all weight categories traded €5-10/head on average above the outlined prices, with farmers keen on snapping up any ewe lambs with potential for breeding.

So much so that prices reached a high of €162/head for a pen of quality 52kg Suffolk ewe lambs.