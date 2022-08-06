Under the new Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), farmers can expect payment rates of over €1,000/ha for some general actions, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

A rate of €1,047/ha is proposed for the environmental management of arable fallow; creating a winter bird food plot will be rewarded with €1,000/ha; and €2,514 can be expected for creating a 0.5ha tree belt for ammonia capture from farmyards.

The ACRES programme will come into effect from January 2023 as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), replacing the Green, Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

Proposed payment rates are part of the revised CAP draft Strategic Plan which now needs to be approved by the European Commission.

Grassland

Results-based actions, including the management of low-input grassland, will be rewarded with a payment that is based on a field assessment, and therefore the quality of the environmental outcome delivered.

Assessed fields are given a quality score, under which farmers can receive payments of up to €400/ha for the management of low-input grassland, as well as low-input peat grassland.

Scheme participants also have the opportunity to apply for a late bonus payment of €50/ha on meadows cut between July 1 and August 31, according to proposals made by the DAFM.

The management of intensive grassland next to a watercourse will be rewarded with €502/ha, while €1,20/m 3 can be received for low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) actions.

Commonage

Plots of commonage, either through the general scheme or co-operation, will receive a set participation payment of €50/ha on the first 20 hectares irrespective of result-based scores.

Besides the ACRES general approach, the higher-paying ACRES co-operation approach is open to farmers in eight co-operation project (CP) areas.

Farmers undertaking results-based actions under the co-operation measure on grassland, peatland or scrubland can receive a maximum payment of €400/ha, while farmers under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can receive €150/ha.

Under the DAFM’s proposals farmers could also be paid to plant trees and hedgerows; €6.21 per tree, and €5.29 for planting a new hedgerow. €5.47/m for laying and €2.87/m for coppicing existing hedgerows.