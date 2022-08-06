Bord Bia is calling on organic farmers, producers, growers and manufacturers to submit their entries for the National Organic Awards.

The event celebrates the achievements of the increasing number of organic growers, producers, and manufacturers in Ireland.

There are seven categories in the awards, chosen to recognise key developments in the organic sector:

Retail;

Private Label;

Export;

New and innovation;

E-commerce;

Marketing;

Business in the community.

The judging panel is drawn from across the Irish food, drink and horticulture sector and includes leading organic producers, academics, and food writers.

The ninth edition of the awards, which are held in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), will take place on October 13.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett will present the winners with their awards at Bord Bia’s Global Hub in Dublin.

Applications can be made online via the Bord Bia website; entries close on August 26.

The government has committed to increase Ireland’s organic land area to 7.5% over the lifetime of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, it is proposed to allocate €256 million to the organic sector; a five-fold increase on funding in the previous CAP period.

Last week, Minister Hackett led a high-level trade mission to Germany to promote Irish organic foods.

The visit coincided with BIOFACH, the world’s leading trade fair for organic produce taking place in Nuremburg, where Bord Bia hosted the Origin Green Ireland stand.

The German organic market is the largest in Europe in terms of value and was worth almost €16 billion last year.

The area of land farmed organically in Germany increased by 40% in the five-year period to 2021.